E﻿llie Thomason, BBC Sport

G﻿raham Potter has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Wolves.

H﻿ere is what the Chelsea boss had to say:

W﻿esley Fofana's knee injury "is considerably better than it could be", but he will be out for a few weeks.

P﻿otter said "there is a chance" he will play again before the World Cup, depending on how his rehabilitation goes.

N﻿'Golo Kante is still not available but "is doing more integration with the team".

When asked if Chelsea are on track for the top four, Potter said: "There is a long way to go. We have to focus on the next match."

P﻿otter has "huge respect" for Diego Costa and said he hopes the striker gets a good reception on his Stamford Bridge return.

O﻿n Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, he said: "We are happy that he is scoring and long may that continue."

He said "historically it's a challenge playing Wolves" and added that the managerless side have a lot of talented players.

