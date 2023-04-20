Who is Crystal Palace's toughest ever player?

We asked our fan writer to pick the toughest player they'd seen play for Crystal Palace and Damien Delaney got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Bertie: Palace's hardest player has to be big Jim Cannon, Mr Crystal Palace. Almost a one-man team during the dark days of mid-eighties relegation fights. A proper, fearless, hard-man centre-back.

David: I've been watching Palace since 1958 and the hardest player was George Petchey. Tough as old boots.

Rob: Having watched many seasons at Palace the toughest of defenders I saw was Mel Blyth. He had a good sense of when to tackle and what to do with the ball he won. You always sensed that opposition players treated him with respect and no one pushed him around for very long!

Sam: Toughest player? Michael Hughes once knocked a ref out by accident and always played with his heart on his sleeve. But I'd have to say Wilfried Zaha. He's taken so many fouls over his career but always comes back for more. He has a bit of a temper sometimes too, like all true hardmen!

