James Tarkowski says he hasn't given up hope of making England's World Cup squad.

T﻿he Everton defender was described on Saturday's Match of the Day, external as "the best English centre-half who is playing regularly".

D﻿espite not featuring for Gareth Southgate's side since 2018, Tarkowski is hopeful his performances for the Toffees will give him a chance of being on the plane to Qatar.

H﻿e told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Playing for a club like Everton can only help my chances. I feel like I’m in good form. It’s probably the best I’ve felt playing football.

"There is an opportunity there maybe, with some of the injuries and others not playing - so we will see what happens. I’ve had no contact [from Southgate], but I’ve definitely not given up on that.

"Every time an England camp comes up, I always sit there and hope I’m going to be involved. I’m not too sure how the announcement will happen, so I’ll sit around and wait and perform for my club - and if the call comes I’ll be super excited and ready to go."

