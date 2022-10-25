'It's probably the best I’ve ever felt' - Tarkowski on World Cup hopes
James Tarkowski says he hasn't given up hope of making England's World Cup squad.
The Everton defender was described on Saturday's Match of the Day, external as "the best English centre-half who is playing regularly".
Despite not featuring for Gareth Southgate's side since 2018, Tarkowski is hopeful his performances for the Toffees will give him a chance of being on the plane to Qatar.
He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Playing for a club like Everton can only help my chances. I feel like I’m in good form. It’s probably the best I’ve felt playing football.
"There is an opportunity there maybe, with some of the injuries and others not playing - so we will see what happens. I’ve had no contact [from Southgate], but I’ve definitely not given up on that.
"Every time an England camp comes up, I always sit there and hope I’m going to be involved. I’m not too sure how the announcement will happen, so I’ll sit around and wait and perform for my club - and if the call comes I’ll be super excited and ready to go."