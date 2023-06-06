Ross County 1-2 Celtic (15 December 2021)

Injury-hit Celtic were down to 10 men and heading for a damaging draw after Liel Abada's opener was negated by a Jack Baldwin leveller and Carl Starfelt earned a second booking. But deep into injury time, full-back Anthony Ralston rose at the back post to power in a header and snatch a dramatic victory that showed Ange Postecoglou's Celtic had steel to go with their attacking flair.

Hibernian 1-2 Celtic (19 December 2021)

An important staging post as Celtic delivered the first trophy of Postecoglou's tenure in the League Cup final. They had to do it the hard way at Hampden after managerless Hibs took the lead through Paul Hanlon's header. Kyogo Furuhashi soon levelled then netted a fitting winner with a delicious lob.

Dundee Utd 0-9 Celtic (28 Aug 2022)

The skelping of all skelpings. Not just the biggest win of Postecoglou's reign, but also a record-breaking Premiership away victory as Celtic utterly pulverised a dishevelled United. It was 4-0 at the break, with Kyogo helping himself to a hat-trick. Postecoglou's "we never stop" mantra rang true as Celtic refused to ease off. Liel Abada also helped himself to a hat-trick and Jota, Josip Juranovic and Starfelt also got in on the scoring free-for-all.

Celtic 4-0 Rangers (3 September 2022)

The biggest of Postecoglou's six wins in 11 Old Firm derbies came in the opening meeting of the recently-ended season as Celtic ran amok against Rangers in a stunning first-half show. Liel Abada strikes bookended a goal-of-the-season contender from Jota, who dinked the ball over Jon McLaughlin before David Turnbull capitalised on a blunder from the goalkeeper to wrap up a rout that set the tone for Celtic's campaign of Premiership dominance.

Hearts 3-4 Celtic (22 October 2022)

Celtic edged an epic game featuring lashings of VAR controversy. The visitors led through James Forrest, then trailed to Lawrence Shankland's double. Giorgos Giakoumakis and Daizen Maeda responded before Shankland sealed his hat-trick with a retaken penalty, but Celtic had the final say as Greg Taylor slid in the winner.

Rangers 2-2 Celtic (2 January 2023)

Not a Celtic win, but arguably their biggest result in ensuring a second title under Postecoglou. His side underperformed after Maeda's early opener and Rangers seized control to edge ahead with a Ryan Kent strike and James Tavernier penalty. But up popped Kyogo in the 88th minute to deny Rangers boss Michael Beale victory in his first Old Firm derby and keep Celtic nine points clear at the summit.