D﻿arwin Nunez will feel a huge sense of relief after finally scoring his first goal at Anfield for Liverpool, according to BBC Radio 5 Live's John Murray.

A﻿fter commentating on Wednesday's game against West Ham, Murray told the Football Daily podcast: "He made such a good start scoring in the Community Shield and then in his Premier League debut for Liverpool.

"Then there was the sending off against Crystal Palace and he had to miss the three matches, that clearly disrupted him and at the same time Erling Haaland is going great guns for Manchester City just a short distance away.

"His performances here, he has been unlucky. He has come so close to getting the first goal at Anfield. In an ideal world you want to score it at the Kop end, but he got it and he will feel a good deal better after that and the fact it is also the winning goal."

