T﻿he 2017-18 season for St Johnstone could not have got off to a better start under Tommy Wright. Unbeaten in the first five games, with three wins and two draws - including a point at Celtic Park - things were looking good in Perth.

H﻿ow quickly things can change in football. A defeat to Dundee at Dens was a warning shot, while a late winner against Hamilton only momentarily papered over the appearing cracks...

They went 6﻿20 minutes of goalless football in the top-flight and racked up five losses and one draw in that period.

But o﻿n this day in 2017, Murray Davidson's 74th-minute goal at Easter Road brought that streak to an end.

Anthony Stokes' 91st-minute penalty appeared to have taken the victory from Saints but two minutes later Steven McLean sent the travelling fans into bedlam with the winner.

Two goals and three points for away supporters who had forgotten what those things were.