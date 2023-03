Manchester United are prepared to sell club captain and England centre-back Harry Maguire, 30, and Sweden defender Victor Lindelof, 28, this summer. (Football Insider), external

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 22, hopes to stay at Ajax beyond the end of the season despite interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool. (De Telegraaf, via 90min), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column