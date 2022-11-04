St Johnstone manager C﻿allum Davidson wants Stevie May to extend his stay with the club, but admitted "carrying on his form" is the aim for now.

M﻿ay's contract, alongside a number of experienced Saints players, runs out at the end of the season, something Davidson is mindful of.

"We have certain players who will be out of contract who we would like to tie up and obviously Stevie [May] would be one of them," said the Saints boss ahead of his side's home match against Rangers on Sunday.

“I also want him to carry on his form," said Davidson, with May having notched a goal and an assist in the team's last two league matches.

"If he does that, it makes it easier for me to negotiate with my chairman to get him a good contract.”