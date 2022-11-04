Steve Davis has been speaking to the media before Wolves' game against Brighton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Wolves caretaker boss' news conference:

Matheus Nunes is being assessed on Saturday and Davis said "it could go either way" regarding his availability.

After Raul Jimenez returned to training, Davis said "it's good to see him moving around".

Davis couldn't provide a timescale on Jimenez's return but expects him to be available for the World Cup.

On the manager search latest, he said: "I’m sure there will be some news shortly but all I’m doing is focusing on Brighton."

Things have been tweaked this week and, without Diego Costa, "we’ve got to be bright and creative and try to find a different way".

On whether Saturday will be his last game in charge, he said: "Who knows? It's been a challenge. I've tackled it as a coach rather than a fan."

He added: "We have impacted the environment, but ultimately if we can get more points that would be the best thing for us."

F﻿ollow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here