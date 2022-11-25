Chelsea are ready to open talks with Belgium forward Leandro Trossard, 27, whose contract at Brighton expires next summer. (Football Insider), external

The Blues are also interested in signing Porto keeper Diogo Costa, who has a release clause of 75m euros, while Manchester United are another club monitoring the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, Inter Milan will extend the loan spell of Chelsea's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, by another year. (Sky Sport - in Italian), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column