A﻿lex Howell, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace’s game against Leeds felt like the first 'must win' game of the season. Before that match the Eagles had only won one game in the campaign but had played four of the 'big six'.

Patrick Vieira has been saying his side needed to improve their mentality as a number of late goals have been costing the team points.

Without conceding these the side could arguably be around the European places having led against Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool before going on to lose or draw those games.

Vieria will be delighted with what he saw on Sunday. The first twenty minutes of the match Leeds were much the better side but Palace weathered the storm and came from behind to take the three points.

Not only did Vieira’s team win but they saw out what could have been a nervy five minutes at the end of the match pretty comfortably.

The Palace manager will be hoping this is the mentality change he has been asking for.