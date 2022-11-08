In the latest episode of BBC Radio Leeds' 'Don't Go To Bed Just Yet' podcast, among the topics up for discussion are Leeds' back-to-back wins and whether Jesse Marsch is now here to stay.

Adam Pope said the win over Bournemouth dramatically shifted the narrative surrounding the American's future.

He said: "In a peculiar situation that I don’t think I’ve experienced for quite a long time, if you focus on the manager he was lurching from P45 to ‘hang on, this might work’ within 20 minutes."

J﻿onny Buchan added: "That’s where we might be this time next week because there are two games between now and us recording episode seven, then it’s the World Cup break. We could be sat here next week having a totally different conversation about Jesse Marsch couldn’t we?"

Simon Rix thinks Marsch has done enough to keep his job.

"I don’t think so. I think he’s safe now," said the Kaiser Chiefs bassist.

"If he lost to Liverpool it wasn’t a problem, but if he lost to Bournemouth and Liverpool he probably wouldn’t be here. Winning both, even though there was some jeopardy, there is one [league] game until the World Cup which gives him some time. I can’t see any situation where they would sack him."

