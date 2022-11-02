U﻿nited add to winter camp schedule

B﻿BC Sport's Simon Stone offers an update on Manchester United's schedule during the break for the World Cup.

U﻿nited face Cadiz CF on 7 December and have now confirmed a fixture against Real Betis three days later. Both matches form part of a winter training camp in Cadiz.

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.