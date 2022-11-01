Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "It started well with two good ties against Union and PSV to qualify for the Champions League, but after playing six games you can see the difference in level - that's why it's very difficult for us to get results.

"You know the gap is there, but we don't want to concede so many goals. We struggled against teams of the highest quality, it's a big learning experience for us.

"I've competed in this competition, I won this competition, so I know the other side. Now I face the side of the team who is not on the same level yet, and we struggled with that. Liverpool, Napoli, Ajax are teams who are operating in this league for years now, and that's been hard for us.

"Of course we want to be involved again next year, but then we have to do better. It's been hard, those are facts."