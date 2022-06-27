McCart completes move to Rotherham after St Johnstone exit
- Published
Rotherham have completed the signing of Jamie McCart on a three-year deal, following the expiry of the central defender's contract at St Johnstone.
The 25-year-old made 104 appearances during his two-and-a-half year stay with the Saints.
🤩| 𝙒𝙚'𝙫𝙚 𝙜𝙤𝙩 𝙈𝙘𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙩 🏴#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/8DEd3C7hUx— Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) June 27, 2022
