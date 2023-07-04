Manchester United are close to completing 25-year-old England striker Marcus Rashford's contract extension as they continue to try to sign Eintracht Frankfurt's France forward Randal Kolo Muani, 24, as well as 20-year-old Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. (Mail, external)

Al-Nassr have made a lucrative offer to Cameroon and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, who is also a target for Manchester United. (CBS, external)

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column