Callum Davidson: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after St Johnstone parted company with Callum Davidson, and asked who you would like to see replace him.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

David: A chance for Neil Lennon to relaunch his managerial career. He's certainly got enough experience and it's unlikely there will be more lucrative offers. St Johnstone certainly need to make the right appointment in order to prevent further decline and perennial relegation struggles.

Ron: A sad, sad day, parting with a man who has given so much.

Kenny: An amazing servant as player, coach, assistant manager, and manager. A pleasant, level-headed guy who has made all Saints fans proud! He should hold his head high and look forward to his next venture. The time has come for a change of manager as results and performances show, but Callum’s name isn’t tarnished at all.

Callum: I want Owen Coyle or Tommy Wright back. Both brought through young players, which should be a massive thing for us and neither had anywhere close to the amount of money Davidson had. Both know the club and Scottish football and played much more attacking football than we have in the last three years. I don’t expect anything until the end of the season though.

Anon: Regrettably and sadly the right decision; Callum will always be a Saints legend. The players need to take a good look at themselves. I wish Callum all the best in the next steps in his career.

Andy: It’s a shame when a manager who has achieved the unthinkable, like Davidson, loses his job but unfortunately it seems the correct decision as they were sleepwalking into the relegation spots. Robbie Neilson would be a good appointment for them in my opinion.

Evan: I think this was the right decision at the right time. Neil Lennon or David Martindale would be the best options for the next manager.