Eriksen magic sees Bees end winless run & leave Norwich in trouble

Harry Poole, BBC Sport

Brandon Williams' embrace of Christian Eriksen after realising it was the Denmark international who had fouled him was a touching moment in an otherwise intense meeting at Carrow Road, between two sides in desperate need of a victory.

But in a match described by Norwich boss Dean Smith as a 'must-not-lose' encounter, an Ivan Toney hat-trick ensured an Eriksen-inspired Brentford left with all three points.

Making his first competitive start since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 in June, Eriksen provided class in midfield, topping Brentford's distribution statistics and demonstrating his quality from set-pieces to set up Toney's first.

Toney, too, remained composed under pressure as he twice struck from the penalty spot - and Thomas Frank's side can breath a sigh of relief, for now, after moving six points clear of the bottom three.

The loss dealt a huge blow to Norwich's hopes of survival, with Smith admitting his side's opportunity to embroil the Bees in a relegation scrap may now be over.

Five points adrift of Everton with 11 games to play, time is running out for the Canaries as they prepare to take on Chelsea next.