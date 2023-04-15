'We had enough to take something' - White

Ross County striker Jordan White was disappointed to come away from Friday night's game against Aberdeen with no points after a tight encounter.

County now sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership after Saturday's fixtures, one point behind Kilmarnock in 11th.

"It's disappointing to come away with no points, I think we had enough in the game in terms of our endeavour and work rate to take something from the game.

"It was tough. They defended their box well, especially from set-pieces. We put enough in the box, just maybe not with the quality we wanted at times.

"We've played well in spells against Celtic and Aberdeen, so we can take that into the split and hopefully get the points we need."