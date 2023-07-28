Aston Villa winger Louie Barry has signed a contract extension with the club and will immediately join Stockport County on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old will return to the fourth tier after spending last year at Salford City, helping them reach the League Two play-offs.

Since arriving from Barcelona in 2020, Barry has also had loans at Swindon Town and MK Dons, lifted the FA Youth Cup with Villa in 2021, and scored his first senior goal in an FA Cup third-round tie against Liverpool in the same year.