'I don't want to be in this position again' - Goodwin

Jim Goodwin says he does not want to have to sign so many players in one transfer window again.

The Aberdeen manager completed the club's fifth summer signing with the capture of North Macedonia striker Bojan Miovski.

Defenders Jayden Richardson and Anthony Stewart, and midfielder Ylber Ramadani, have also joined the club, while Liam Scales has moved north on loan from Celtic.

"This probably the biggest window that the club have had to endure for a number of years," said Goodwin.

"I don’t want to be in this position again, in 12 months' time where we are losing 10, 11, 12 players and we have to restructure the whole thing."

The Irishman, though, has warned fans it could take "two or three transfer windows" to get the club back to where they want to be, after the Pittodrie side finished a disappointing 10th in the Scottish Premiership last season.

He said: "I think we have lost a dozen players since February when I came in and we have only signed five, so we still have a hell of a lot of work to do.

"But I think it is exciting times, there is no getting away from it, it is a good time to be at the club and we are very very positive about the future."