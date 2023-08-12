Harry Kane has seemingly left the door open for a possible return to Tottenham in the future after completing his transfer to Bayern Munich.

Kane joined Spurs' academy in 2004, signed his first professional contract in 2010 and made his senior debut in 2011.

Loan spells away from the club followed, before he returned to establish himself as Tottenham's main striker in the 2014-15 season, scoring 31 goals and winning the PFA Young Player of the Year Award.

He passed Jimmy Greaves as the north London side's record scorer in February 2023 with his 267th goal in a 1-0 win over Manchester City and finished last season with 30 Premier League goals as Spurs ended a difficult season in eighth place.

In a video posted on social media on Saturday, the England captain said: "I am sad to be leaving a club I have spent nearly 20 years of my life at. From an 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man now, there have been so many great moments and special memories. Memories that I will cherish forever.

"From the moment I haver been playing, I have been one of your own and I have given everything I possibly could to make you proud and give you as many special moments and memories to hopefully last forever.

"Good luck to the whole club. [This is] not goodbye, because you never know how things pan out in the future, but it is a thank you and I'll see you soon."