Liverpool v Watford: What the form shows
Liverpool have won 12 of their 13 home league games against Watford, with the exception being a 1-0 loss in August 1999. They’ve won the last six in a row against the Hornets at Anfield by an aggregate score of 22-1.
Watford have taken just four points from their past 30 available against the Reds in the Premier League (W1 D1 L8), drawing 3-3 in August 2017 and winning 3-0 in February 2020 (both at Vicarage Road).
This will be the 19th time a manager who has previously taken charge of Liverpool in the Premier League will face them at Anfield in the competition. Just one of the previous instances has ended in a victory (D3 L14) - current Watford boss Roy Hodgson with West Brom in April 2012.
Mo Salah has been directly involved in 11 goals in just seven Premier League games against Watford, scoring nine and assisting two. The Egypt striker averages a goal or assist every 57 minutes against the Hornets, the fourth best ratio one player has against a club in Premier League history.