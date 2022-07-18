Palace fans turn out in force

Crystal Palace fans turned out in force on Monday to see four of their players make a guest appearance at a local pub.

Nathaniel Clyne, Killian Phillips, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Tayo Adaramola arrived at the Imperial to a raucous reception, accompanied by club ambassador Mark Bright.

Some fans have travelled from as far away as Adelaide to watch Palace take on Manchester United at the MCG on Tuesday.

There were over 4,000 Palace fans at training earlier.