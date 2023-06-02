We asked you to choose Kilmarnock's player of the season. A clear choice emerged...

Amy: Danny Armstrong started the season on fire and kept us in contact with the rest but Kyle Vassell in recent times has been sensational. Luke Chambers and Lewis Mayo for young player of the year!

Sam: Liam Polworth is very under-rated, Vassell is class but Armstrong single-handedly saved us, so Danny Armstrong for me.

Caoimhe: Sam Walker deserves a shout as he's kept us in a lot of games. Vassell in recent weeks has stepped up when Armstrong went off the boil. Credit to Joe Wright, Chambers and Rory McKenzie who all had good seasons too.

Ian: Armstrong has carried the team all season and young David Watson will be massive for us next season.

Andrew: The obvious standout is Armstrong but we'd have been in real trouble without Walker between the sticks. He has made countless crucial saves to keep us in games during the season, he's out of contract but really hope he signs a new deal as he's the best permanent goalkeeper we've had in many years.

Anna: For me it has got to be Armstrong. The guy has been brilliant for us all season long and his goals have been priceless in our quest to avoid relegation.

Grant: Armstrong for large parts of the season has been our go-to guy. His transformation from bit-part player last season to undroppable this season is massively impressive. Wright has been a standout at the back while the performances and latterly goals of Vassell in the last couple of months have been a massive reason we stayed up. But Armstrong shades it.

Colin: Armstrong had an out-of-this-world season, he is player of year by far. It’s clear Derek McInnes didn’t know his best team, only the last two fixtures settled the team, too many average loan players and an old back four but Watson was a big plus.

Tom: Armstrong has got to be player of the season for me, a smashing lad with two good feet.

Jamie: Most fans will point to Armstrong as being the standout player and it's hard to ignore the impact of Vassell post-split. However, Wright is my player of the season, leading the line in an ever-changing defence, a threat at set-pieces and walking the young loan players through each game, I’m delighted he has signed a two-year contract.

Robin: Some positives throughout the squad this season for me - namely Wright, Vassell and Walker, we need to balance shrewd recruitment with a clearout.

Anon: Still a Championship team. Armstrong and Ash Taylor were outstanding.