'Hibs would be wise to cash in on Nisbet but replacing him will be key'

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

To say it’s been a season of transition at Hibernian is probably an accurate reflection on the past 10 months.

When Lee Johnson arrived last summer he said it would take four transfer windows for things to settle down.

He has now had two and the club are still in with a chance of European football and everyone at Easter Road will be praying Celtic do them a massive favour on Saturday.

But big questions will remain with the future of striker Kevin Nisbet still very much in doubt with Millwall likely again to come calling this summer.

The Scotland International has proved his worth since returning from injury and with the final 12 months of his contract looming the club would be wise to cash in rather than allow him to leave for free next summer.

That alone will ensure this summer will be a busy one for Hibs in the transfer market. They have already secured Elie Youan for three years, a terrific piece of business given his performances in recent weeks.

And with the return of a fit-again Martin Boyle the forward line come next season will have pace in abundance.

But should Nisbet go then a recognised number nine who has a track record of finding the net on a regular basis will be the priority.

It would be no surprise if they also look to strengthen other areas, with a new centre-back and possibly a goalkeeper high on the wish-list.

Johnson at times was a man under pressure when results were going against Hibs, but to his credit he kept coming back with big results at key times.

In the next campaign, though, it's likely there will be little room for slip-ups with both Hearts and Aberdeen looking to strengthen and there may even be a challenge from a rejuvenated Motherwell.