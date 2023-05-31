'Does Kettlewell face a squad rebuild this summer?'

Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland

Back in February, following that bruising Scottish Cup exit, I doubt even the most loyal Motherwell supporters could have foreseen the club’s impressive turnaround.

In the 14 games that followed, Motherwell picked up 30 points thanks to nine wins and three draws while scoring 25 goals and conceding 13.

In the 14 games prior, including the disaster in Kirkcaldy, they’d mustered just two wins and four draws… with eight defeats the telling stat. The goals for and against are a reverse of the better times, 13 for and 25 conceded.

It’s a fantastic foundation on which to build on and will surely encourage a healthy fan buy-in for the start of the new campaign.

And that will restart in the blink of an eye, with Stuart Kettlewell confirming that his squad will be back for pre-season training in just 19 days' time.

But will the Motherwell squad that delivered such a terrific end to the season remain largely the same or will there be wholesale changes?

The manager says he “hopes to keep as many of the squad as he can”, while acknowledging he could be busy fielding phone calls from clubs interested in his players.

Much has already been said about the likely departure of Kevin Van Veen after he finished with a goal haul of 29 for the season. His love for the club and respect for manager Kettlewell is clear, but so too is his acceptance that it may be time to reap the rewards of his striking prowess and move on.

Full-back Max Johnston is another who is more than likely to leave. The new contract on the table from Motherwell remains unsigned, amid interest from clubs down south and abroad.

The summer will be an interesting and exciting one. Finishing this season with a flourish means hopes are high that Motherwell can not only continue from where they left off, but push on and improve.