Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Brendan Rodgers had a familiar sinking feeling as West Ham celebrated that last-gasp leveller.

Leicester City have a nasty habit of conceding late goals and you could sense the anxiety around the King Power Stadium in those closing moments.

And so it proved as it was demonstrated once again how much the Foxes miss their powerful defensive duo Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana.

They cannot return soon enough and this is a serious mitigating circumstance in among the criticism Rodgers and his team have been receiving.

Rodgers can certainly point to a much-improved second-half showing that almost brought victory.

The graceful Harvey Barnes was a big threat from the wide positions while Youri Tielemans produced touches of class.

This was, however, another day when Leicester could not close the deal.