West Ham have confirmed Gianluca Scamacca has left on a permanent transfer to Serie A side Atalanta.

The forward spent one season with the Hammers having joined on a five-year contract from Sassuolo for £30.5m last July.

During his spell with the club, the 24-year-old made 27 appearances. He scored eight goals in that time, including five in their winning Europa Conference League campaign.

In a short statement announcing Scamacca's departure, West Ham said they "would like to thank Gianluca for his efforts and wish him well for his future career."