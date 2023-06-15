Tottenham announce retained list

Tottenham have confirmed Arnaut Danjuma and Clement Lenglet are both leaving the club this summer after the conclusion of their loan spells.

Lenglet joined Spurs from Barcelona last summer, scoring one goal in 35 appearances.

Danjuma arrived in January and scored twice in his 12 games.

The pair leave alongside Lucas Moura as previously announced, who leaves the club after 39 goals in 221 appearances.

A statement from Spurs said: "We thank all three players for their service and wish them well for the future."