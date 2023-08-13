Full-time: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

Chelsea began their Premier League season with a draw against Liverpool in Mauricio Pochettino's first competitive game in charge.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring early on for the away side before Chelsea debutant Axel Disasi equalised for the Blues in the 37th minute.

Ben Chilwell and Mohamed Salah had goals ruled out in the first half following video assistant referee checks.

Despite half chances for Diaz and another debutant, Nicolas Jackson, neither side could capitalise on their opportunities and prevent a fifth consecutive draw between the sides.

