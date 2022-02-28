BBC Sport

Leeds 0-4 Tottenham: Pick of the stats

  • Tottenham have won seven of their last nine Premier League matches against Leeds (D1 L1), with this their first league victory at Elland Road since January 2004.

  • Leeds United have conceded 20 goals in the Premier League in February 2022, the most a side has ever conceded in a single calendar month in the league, and most in a month by a top-flight side overall since Newcastle in April 1986 (21).

  • Harry Kane and Son Heung-min combined for a Premier League goal for the 37th time, overtaking Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (36) as the duo who have assisted one another for the most goals in top-flight history.

  • The Whites became only the second side in the Premier League to concede 3+ goals in five consecutive matches, after Sunderland in November 2005.

  • Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored 11 goals in his nine Premier League games played in Yorkshire – only Alan Shearer (16) has scored more as a visiting player in the county than the England captain.