Brown extends his Saints stay

St Johnstone defender James Brown has signed a one-year contract extension, saying last season's strong finished helped convince him to stay.

The Malta international, 25, joined Saints in January 2021, initially on loan, and has played 61 games for the Perth side.

"We have an honest group of lads and I really enjoyed the back end of last season," he said.

"There are multiple people at Saints I have a lot of time for and it’s an environment I love being in every day.

"Consistently playing and the way that we finished the season strongly helped me make my mind up to stay at the club.

"I look forward to working hard and seeing what we can achieve this season."

Manager Steven MacLean is thrilled to retain Brown and insists there is "more improvement" to come from him.

"He showed how good he can be when he played right-back for me in the last five games of the season. He came in and did excellently," said MacLean.

"I don't want him to just be steady, I want him to be better and I want to help him get better."