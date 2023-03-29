Former Brighton striker Glenn Murray has showered praise on Albion, saying he "would not have believed" their progression if told when he first played for the club.

Murray played three seasons for Brighton in 2008 when they were in League One, and returned in 2016, helping the then-Championship side get promoted to the Premier League.

With Roberto de Zerbi's team in the mix for European qualification, and also in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, Murray told BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast how impressed he has been with their rise.

"It's been an incredible season, but not only this year - the past five to 10 years," he said. "The progression has been amazing.

"The biggest surprise, for me, is that Roberto de Zerbi did not have a club when we plucked him. We recognised his ability, went out and got him and now you can see exactly where he is taking us."

Albion were paired with Manchester United for next month's semi-final and Murray believes they are better equipped for Wembley than their most recent appearance, a 1-0 defeat by Manchester City in April 2019.

"They're a special side but if Brighton are at their best, they can make it to the final," he said. "Then, to get hands on silverware would be extra special - and that's what they will be striving for."