Chelsea are expected to register an interest in Kylian Mbappe after the France forward told Paris St-Germain he did not want to extend his contract with them beyond 2024. (Times - subscription required), external

Blues striker Romelu Lukaku has been offered a deal worth up to £20m a season by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. (Guardian), external

Meanwhile, Coventry City are interested in Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys. (Standard), external

