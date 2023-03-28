BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Chris Sutton had high praise for James Maddison after the playmaker impressed on his first start for England against Ukraine on Sunday, and he believes the Leicester City man can bring a point of difference to Gareth Southgate's squad moving forward.

"If you were to play Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish or Marcus Rashford off that left side, coming inside on to their right foot, they're slightly different players and better dribblers than Maddison - but what they aren't better at is that incisive, slick, quick pass," former Premier League striker Sutton said on the Monday Night Club.

"Maddison has that over them, and at the very highest level, that's the difference between winning close games or losing close games. That's where I think he really excels.

"When people say he's much of a muchness and England have a lot of competition in that area, they do, but Maddison is different from everybody else."

Rory Smith, chief soccer correspondent for the New York Times, added: "The difficulty England have is there is this wealth of talent in certain areas.

"I wonder if Bukayo Saka is apart from that because he does play on the other side and has a specific interpretation of how he plays that role, and it works.

"Then you've got Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount, James Maddison, Raheem Sterling and loads of names I'm forgetting; there are half a dozen, eight, even 10 players you could put in either the advanced midfield roles or wide on the left.

"There does come a point where you're almost paralysed by choice."

