New Aberdeen signing Jayden Richardson says former Pittodrie defenders Scott McKenna and Max Lowe, who were team-mates of his at Nottingham Forest, convinced him to join the Scottish Premiership club. (Press & Journal, subscription required), external

Meanwhile, the Dons face a fight to land striker Tobias Lauritsen as Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam have tabled a £600,000 bid for the Odds BK forward. (Football Scotland), external