Chelsea are now targeting Paris St-Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe, after agreeing a fee with Napoli for Kalidou Koulibaly. (Guardian), external

Serge Gnabry has also been linked with Blues but the winger is close to signing a new contract with Bayern Munich. (Kicker via Mail), external

Meanwhile, Mason Mount wants to begin negotiations over a new long-term contract with the club. (Athletic - subscription required), external

