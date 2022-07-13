Cristiano Ronaldo has offered his services to Paris St-Germain in an attempt to play alongside Lionel Messi, after saying he wants to leave Manchester United.(Le Parisien, via Express), external

But PSG have turned down the chance of signing Ronaldo as they do not have enough space on their wage bill to pay him. (ESPN), external

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have moved ahead of Arsenal in their attempt to bring in defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax. (Goal), external

