Mikel Arteta says within two weeks of joining Arsenal Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus said the team had what it takes to win the Premier League title.

As the Gunners prepare for a crucial run-in - including Wednesday's game against the duo's former club Manchester City - Arteta said he will be using their experience as much as possible.

When asked if he is leaning on the pair, Arteta said: "For sure.

"Their experience is key when you have been in those moments to handle those and try to understand the importance of certain things."

On how he is utilising their experience, Arteta added: "In a very natural way.

"When they came in after two or three weeks, because of where they have been, they said we can win this league.

"It’s not something that we have started to feel or they have started to transmit, it has been going on since August.

"It’s not something we now rely on, this process has been coming a long time."