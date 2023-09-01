Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards is hopeful Scott McTominay completes a move to Fulham on deadline day to show what he is capable of, with Sofyan Amrabat set to seal his switch to Manchester United: "There are some players who become scapegoats. With Manchester United's fall from grace and all the hand-wringing and pent-up frustration that comes with that, there is this dash to blame players.

"You see that with Harry Maguire, Fred and now McTominay. He is still only 26 and has made over 100 appearances for United. I have never thought he was the worst player on the pitch.

"Perhaps he is not at the level of United midfielders of old, but I hope he does go to Fulham and has a really successful time. I hope he revives his career and proves everyone wrong. He is a really good player - we have seen that with his performances for Scotland and has been central to all their success.

"With this, it does mean that, finally, Amrabat now looks like he is on the verge of moving to United and I am very relieved about that.

"United are also going to sign Sergio Reguilon from Spurs. It is not a great sign for the season to be scrambling around for a left-back on deadline day."