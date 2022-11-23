United We Stand editor, Andy Mitten, says Manchester United fans will remember Cristiano Ronaldo for being "a great player with an unfortunate end" at the club,

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: "I think it's the right decision. Manchester United would have let him leave in the close-season but what they weren't prepared to do, which I think was right, was pay up his contract in full.

"I think there was a disconnect between the perception of his reality and the actual reality. Clubs were not queuing up to sign him, and only part of the reason for that was financial.

"The club wasn't told that the interview was going to take place and it was staggered for maximum effect. They had to find an agreement because you can't have a player talking publicly like that.

"It was pretty disrespectful to Erik ten Hag, who I think has been very fair with him. I think Ten Hag and the club have dealt with the situation well.

"Great players have often moved on in pretty ugly circumstances and the club moves on. I think time will remember that Cristiano Ronaldo was a great player, with an unfortunate end at the club."