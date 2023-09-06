'Celtic fans have spring in their step after mood-altering week'

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

What a difference a week makes. This time last week I pondered how the closing days of the transfer window and first Old Firm game might play out and how those outcomes could affect the mood around Celtic Park.

Supporters looking at the teamsheet prior to the game at Ibrox could have been forgiven for fearing the worst, with the untried centre-back pairing of Gustaf Lagerbielke and Liam Scales handed derby debuts.

But they needn’t have worried as that pair helped snuff Rangers out and Kyogo Furuhahshi popped up with the latest in his long list of barnstorming finishes to claim all three points and maintain the upper hand over their beleaguered rivals.

That victory stole the spotlight away from the mini-flurry of incomings in the last few days of the window and the reality is a judgement on how successful these transfers will be must be delayed.

Luis Palma and Paulo Bernardo have the potential to excite, though at just 23 and 21 respectively, neither are the finished article nor do they represent the marquee signing some fans were hoping for. Nat Phillips looks a good short-term addition with so many injuries in the central defensive department.

So heading into the international break, Celtic supporters have a spring in their step once more and with a decent Champions League draw to boot, Brendan Rodgers’ new regime looks to be heading in the right direction.