Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have been included in the 30-man shortlist for the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

The nominations come just days after 22-year-old Saka was named England Men’s Player of the Year and the PFA Young Player of the Year.

Odegaard flourished under Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta throughout the 2022-23 season, after being named the new club captain.

See all the Ballon d'Or nominations here