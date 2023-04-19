Brentford v Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

Jacob Ramsey

  • Brentford have lost their past three Premier League games, as many as in their previous 21 (W8 D10). It's their longest losing streak since a five-game run in January and February 2022.

  • Aston Villa have won seven of their past eight league matches, keeping six clean sheets and conceding just two goals in that run. They've won their past five in a row - their best winning run in the top flight since one of seven during the 1989-90 season.

  • After losing their first three home league games against Villa between 1935 and 1947, Brentford have won their past four against them (since 2017).