Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media before Saturday's home match against Watford in the Championship.

Here is what he had to say:

Stuart Dallas' return to training is a big boost to the whole club after nearly 18 months out injured. "He's a very important player. I always like to talk with him. It will last a while until he's ready for a game. It will definitely last a few weeks until he's back in my plans and available."

Wilfried Gnonto will miss the Watford game with ankle ligament damage. Farke is not certain how long he will be out, and he is still managing Patrick Bamford back after a long time out with a hamstring problem. "A fit Patrick Bamford with rhythm is priceless," said Farke.

Liam Cooper came off the bench after Joe Rodon's red card at Hull on Wednesday and, with Rodon suspended, looks set to play. Farke said he is more concerned about quality, rather than worrying about having a more natural balance of a right-footer alongside a left-footed player.

Leeds have gone five matches unbeaten, but are yet to win at Elland Road in the Championship under Farke, who said: "I could do with a win at home."

