Former Dundee United wonderkid Ryan Gauld admits he is considering switching his international allegiance to Canada after seven years without a Scotland call-up. (OneSoccer via Scottish Sun)

Ex-Tannadice manager Craig Levein is concerned about Dundee United's Premiership status because they are "in a dogfight with other teams who are probably more used to being in that situation". (The Courier)

