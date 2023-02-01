Fulham’s superb season may come back to haunt them next year.

That’s a view shared by the team on BBC Radio London’s The Far Post podcast.

The Cottagers are seventh in the Premier League after winning promotion to the top flight.

Radio London sports editor Phil Parry says a second striker to help Aleksandar Mitrovic would greatly help their cause, while ex-Premier League defender Steve Brown sees a different challenge on the horizon.

“Fulham’s issue isn’t this year,” said Brown. “I think Fulham’s issue is going to be next year, like it is for a lot of clubs that over achieve.

"They have players who have surprised us and supporters. Marco Silva deserves an awful amount of credit. I think sadly the expectation level will rise from this season and it’s next season, if you drop below this level, that’s when you start to get criticised.

"We can’t take a step sideways or backwards in this country as a team - we all know it can happen, but no-one allows for it."

