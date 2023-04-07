We're not worried about our away record - Vassell

Kyle Vassell insists Kilmarnock's dreadful Premiership away record won't prey on their minds when they visit Aberdeen on Saturday.

The Rugby Park men are still winless on the road in the league this season, losing 13 of their 15 attempts, but have a four-point cushion on second-bottom Ross County.

"We've had some big wins on the road against Dundee United and Hearts [in the cups] so we know we can do it,” said striker Vassell.

"Football's a crazy game but we're not really thinking about that.

“We know we have won on the road and we can win on the road, we're going to Aberdeen to try and do as well as we can.

"We can't go there thinking we've got no chance, we're not worried about our away record, we're just going there to try and win."

"Aberdeen have obviously picked up and are getting results so it's not going to be easy but if we dig in the way we did against Hearts last weekend and play as a team, we know we can win.

"We've got a little bit of a cushion, a bit of breathing space, but we're not really talking like that or thinking like that, we're just trying to win every single game we play."