Southampton have signed forward Kamaldeen Sulemana from Rennes on a four-and-a-half year contract which runs until 2027.

The Ghana international is Nathan Jones' fourth January signing and leaves the Ligue 1 club after scoring six goals in 47 appearances.

Jones said: "This is another really positive addition for us this month. We’ve obviously been keen to add a little more potency to the side, and Kamaldeen is someone who does that for us.

"He’s at a stage in his career where we feel he can help us in the immediate term, but also continue to grow and develop further into the future."